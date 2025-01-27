Troy Deeney names Liverpool man who needs to ‘step up more’ for Arne Slot

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Liverpool enjoyed another good weekend’s work but Troy Deeney hasn’t been impressed with every Liverpool player of late.

Selecting his BBC Sport Premier League team of the week, the former Watford man chose Cody Gakpo and said: ‘I thought Luis Diaz would step up more if I’m being totally honest but Cody Gakpo just seems to be growing in confidence under Arne Slot, scoring vital goals.

‘He came off after 68 minutes and he probably would have scored four or five if he’d stayed on.’

It’s nice see that our No.18 joined Trent Alexander-Arnold in the squad but the remarks about Luis Diaz may alert our fans.

The Colombian managed five goals and one assist in his first five Premier League games of the season but in his last five, has only managed to score once.

Luis Diaz form hasn’t been as good as the start of the season

It seems clear that Arne Slot has preferred our No.7 as the central attacking option of late and we’ve seen all campaign that this position doesn’t always provide as many goal contributions as others.

Martin Keown has also commented on a recent drop in form from the former Porto man and it’s hard not to argue with the statistics on the this front.

However, it’s important to note that the 28-year-old puts a lot of miles in for the Reds and this is what ensures Arne Slot keeps selecting him in his team.

We have so many positive options and we’ve seen that despite Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa’s fitness and Darwin Nunez’s form, that’s it’s been hard to dislodge Diaz.

None of our supporters would ever be unhappy to see him named in a starting line-up and that’s what is perhaps most telling that he is still doing a good job, even if there could be more goals and assists.

