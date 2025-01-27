Virgil van Dijk ‘proud’ of ‘flawless’ LFC teammate who is ‘vital’ for the Reds

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

When Liverpool play well, Virgil van Dijk is often the linchpin for a good performance but it’s him who’s now shining the spotlight on someone else.

Speaking via liverpoolfc.com, our captain praised Ryan Gravenberch: “Last year he didn’t play as much but we all saw his quality and it was key to keep his head down and work his socks off.

“This year he has got the trust and the confidence. He can show his quality week in, week out and every few days. I am very impressed with him. Not only on the pitch but outside the pitch as well.

“He is still a young boy but he is growing into a man. The way you approach the game on and off the pitch is very key to be a world-class player.

“The consistency he is showing, he is a world-class player and he can only get better as well. He learns from difficult moments in games. He has been almost flawless this season. I am proud of him. He is vital for us.”

The two Dutchmen have been among our best players in this campaign and they both deserve every good word said about them, including these comments about our No.38.

Virgil van Dijk is a big fan of how Ryan Gravenberch plays the game

We saw during our victory over Ipswich just how much our skipper loves to play alongside the midfielder, as he couldn’t help but applaud one piece of magic.

This is far from the only occasion that the former Bayern Munich man has shone though, with countless examples throughout the campaign being on show.

The two compatriots clearly have a friendship and huge respect for each other, something Arne Slot must also relish is seeing every day.

Long may this last and we’re very lucky to have both of them in our team.

