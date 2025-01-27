Wataru Endo may have just revealed the secret to Liverpool’s current form

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been tremendous this season and there’s certainly many reasons for this, a key example has just been shared by Wataru Endo.

Speaking on episode three of the Red Machine podcast, released by Kodansha (via liverpoolfc.com), the captain of Japan said: “The Premier League is very hard.

“It took me some time to adapt but here I play in Liverpool, so even in training the intensity is so high. We have a lot of quality players. I think it’s also a good thing for me to adapt to the Premier League as well.

“We train like we play in the Premier League every day – I think that made us and me stronger.”

It’s an old-school belief that this is the standards that should be present every day at any elite club but it’s often easier said than done.

This insight from our No.3 though says everything about the culture that is currently thriving within our club and why we’re sitting top of the league.

Wataru Endo gives 100% every minute he represents Liverpool

A seamless transition from Jurgen Klopp to Arne Slot and Jordan Henderson to Virgil van Dijk has ensured that the high standards have remained at the club.

Our new head coach even credited the tireless efforts of the former Stuttgart captain, when reflecting on the Julio Enciso incident against Ipswich Town.

Using previous press conferences too, it’s clear that the Dutchman is a big fan of what the 31-year-old brings to the Reds and this will act as an example to younger players.

When academy graduates come and watch the most senior players putting in 100% effort every day, it will rub off on them in the long run.

