‘It’s not always that pleasant’ – Arne Slot’s hilarious response to personal question during press conference

It’s proving difficult for Liverpool supporters not to love Arne Slot at the moment.

Not only has the Dutchman got the Reds flying high on all fronts at present, but the former Feyenoord man is also conducting himself superbly off the pitch.

His interviews are honest and insightful and he always seems eager to have a laugh with reporters during his press conferences.

He has done exactly that again this evening while speaking to journalists prior to Liverpool’s Champions League clash with PSV tomorrow night.

Mail Sport’s Lewis Steele, via his official account on X, has relayed the latest hilarious comments from our boss.

Arne Slot asked in Dutch what it is like to be Arne Slot, and what he thinks when he looks in the mirror when he is brushing his teeth: "When I look in the mirror it is not always that pleasant, some spots and I wish I had more hair for example! But I focus on positives." — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) January 28, 2025

Despite the pressure being on the Liverpool coach to keep his side performing consistently well, he seems very relaxed and is enjoying the whole experience.

We look forward to his press conferences and interviews when ever they happen for content just like this!

Let’s hope he’s got a smile on his face tomorrow night when we take on PSV Eindhoven in what is our final game of the league phase of the competition.