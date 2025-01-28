David Ornstein heard something ‘really refreshing’ about Liverpool’s January transfer plans

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Bet)

It’s looking increasingly unlikely that Liverpool will make any additions to the squad ahead of the January transfer window closing on February 3 at 11pm (for Premier League clubs).

The Merseysiders have witnessed rivals Manchester City strengthen heavily in their bid to return to (and stay put in) the top four spots.

However, with the Reds having generally taken good care of their squad, it’s perhaps not seen as the right time to add to Arne Slot’s ranks.

Only time will tell whether that proved to be the most wise decision, especially whilst Liverpool remain involved in all competitions on the table.

It looks set to be a quiet January window for Liverpool

David Ornstein stopped short of claiming that we’re definitively not going to make headway with any potential incomings in the current transfer window.

However, the ever-trustworthy Athletic reporter’s comments hardly instilled any confidence in that regard either.

“I’m not aware of Liverpool making moves in this market and it’s really refreshing to hear somebody speaking like that about transfers as a whole and the insatiable appetite of social media and it gets incredibly toxic at pretty much every club and disturbing at times as well,” the journalist spoke on The Overlap.

“It’s become a sport within the sport and many seem to care far more about the transfers than the actual football with no care about the ramifications and the pressure it seems to put on clubs, which in many cases does permeate inside the club or occasionally into the stadium and is just unhealthy.”

This viewpoint has certainly been reinforced elsewhere, with Fabrizio Romano recently reporting that we’re looking to prioritise the ongoing contract sagas within the club.

A transfer could aid Liverpool’s momentum

Given that our injury list isn’t particularly ridiculous at this current point in time, we could understand decision-makers looking at the squad and thinking, “It’ll hold until the end of the season.”

There’s plenty of quality there for Arne Slot to utilise, thanks in no small part to the work carried out by Jurgen Klopp and the recruitment team in laying down world-class foundations.

That having been said, it would be remiss of us to ignore the evidence on show from our last push for multiple honours in the “almost” quadruple season of 2021/22.

Though the signing of Luis Diaz in the January window didn’t guarantee us success in all competitions, the lift at the club which followed the transfer simply can’t be denied.

Don’t get us wrong, Liverpool are in rude health in all areas and enjoy a healthy lead in the Premier League whilst excelling in Europe.

But sometimes, a little help could go a long way.

