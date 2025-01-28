Journalist shares news of big injury boost for Liverpool ahead of PSV clash

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool have been handed a boost on the injury front ahead of their Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday night.

Thankfully, Arne Slot can select from a near full-strength squad for the trip to his native Netherlands, although a much-changed line-up would be the sensible option given that the Reds are already assured of a top-two finish in the league phase.

LFC trained on Tuesday lunchtime prior to flying out for the fixture, and there was a welcome return to the pitches in Kirkby for one player.

Liverpool handed Joe Gomez injury boost

Liverpool Echo journalist Theo Squires shared a photo on X featuring Joe Gomez taking part in full training with the rest of the squad this afternoon.

The 27-year-old suffered a hamstring injury during the 5-0 win over West Ham at the end of December and has been sidelined for the past month, but his participation with the rest of the squad today suggests that his comeback is getting ever closer.

Will Gomez make his comeback against PSV?

With Gomez involved at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the PSV clash, could we possibly see him in action at the Philips Stadion tomorrow night?

On the one hand, it seems like the ideal fixture for him to return if he’s fit enough to feature, with Liverpool not needing to be at full intensity given that the final scoreline will be virtually inconsequential other than determining whether we finish first or second in the league phase.

However, as we’ve seen with Federico Chiesa’s sporadic game-time, Slot tends to be cautious with players who are coming back from injury layoffs, and this match might come slightly too soon for the Reds’ number 2.

Nonetheless, the presence of a fully kitted Gomez at training today hints that it won’t be much longer before his next matchday involvement, and his return will be most welcome as LFC navigate a hectic schedule across four competitions.

We’re sure to get a clearer indication from the head coach at his pre-match press conference this evening as to the likelihood of the 27-year-old being involved against PSV on Wednesday.