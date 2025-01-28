Two players set to leave Liverpool this week as James Pearce shares Reds transfer update

Image via DAVES LFC CHATS on YouTube

Liverpool have already confirmed a few departures from Anfield this month, and the final week of the January transfer window could see a couple more exits.

Marcelo Pitaluga and Tom Hill have left the Reds permanently, joining Fluminense and Harrogate Town respectively, while Calvin Ramsay has gone on loan to Kilmarnock and Calum Scanlon has returned to Millwall.

Amid rumours of a potential late pursuit for Ajax defender Jorrel Hato, a reliable source has shared details of two probable exits from Merseyside ahead of the deadline next Monday.

Liverpool duo set to depart on loan this week

In the latest Transfer DealSheet for The Athletic, James Pearce named two Liverpool players who appear poised to go out on loan over the coming days, having already done so earlier this season before their respective recalls.

He wrote: ‘Kaide Gordon, who was recalled from Norwich City earlier this month, is set to go back out on loan again. The young winger has been training with Barry Lewtas’ under-21s squad in recent weeks.

‘Full-back Luke Chambers, whose loan at Wigan Athletic was halted by a back injury in October, is also expected to depart Kirkby in search of more senior experience.’

Let’s hope the Liverpool pair have better luck with any upcoming loan moves

The Liverpool duo have both endured frustrating loan spells already this season at Carrow Road and the DW Stadium respectively.

Gordon managed only one start for Norwich and played a grand total of 177 minutes as he struggled to make an impact under Johannes Hoff Thorup, and his recall from the Canaries seemed inevitable.

The world seemed to be his oyster three years ago when, as a 17-year-old, he scored at Anfield in the FA Cup and made his Premier League debut, but serious injury problems have unfortunately stunted his progress in the meantime.

As for Chambers, he’d been getting regular game-time at Wigan before the back issue that Pearce mentioned stopped him in his tracks, a most unwelcome development which deprived him of some much-needed senior exposure.

Both players would benefit far more from being loaned out again and obtaining first-team experience rather than staying at Liverpool and having to rely on underage football. If they are to exit Anfield this week, hopefully they’ll enjoy better luck than what they’ve had in recent months and can get the game-time that they need at 20 years of age.