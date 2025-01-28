‘Take a chance’ – Ian Wright weighs in on major Liverpool talking point; fans will struggle to disagree

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Ian Wright has insisted he would ‘take a chance’ and offer Mo Salah a new big-money deal to remain at Liverpool beyond the summer.

The Egyptian King, who joined the Reds from Roma in 2017, will see his current contract expire at the end of the current campaign and is yet to agree on fresh terms over a new deal.

The 32-year-old may not be as young as he once was, but he’s still performing with extreme consistency and is the Premier League’s leading goalscorer at present.

“If Liverpool are deliberating over the fact like: ‘Yes he’s having moments at this stage of his career, he’s at that age, should we take a chance?’ I’m going to take a chance.” Wright said on Premier League Productions (via Live4Liverpool.com).

“Because what’s going to happen is that Liverpool are in a progressive mode, they’re in the ascendancy, they’re going to bring in players, so even if he’s there but older, he will still have moments, it’s the kind of money I would spend.”

Earlier this month our No.11 claimed he and the club are ‘far away from any progress’ regarding a new contract (BBC Sport) which you’d have every right to claim is pretty worrying as we approach the final few months of his current deal.

Salah has often expressed his love for the club, the city and the fans but is believed to be demanding a whopping £20.7m deal to remain on Merseyside.

The forward is once again attracting interest from Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal reportedly willing to make a ‘huge financial offer’ to lure the Egypt international to the Middle East as a free agent until 2028.

The Anfield favourite has so far registered 40 goal contributions in 32 games (across all competitions) – not bad figures!

It remains to be seen what will happen, but we’re certainly hoping to see Salah in a red shirt next season onwards.