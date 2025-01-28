Report: Liverpool seeking to gazump Serie A giants for winger who scored UCL hat-trick in autumn

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

According to reports from Italy, Liverpool have eyes on a Bundesliga winger who’s made his mark in the Champions League this season.

The Reds had previously been linked with another forward form the German top flight in Omar Marmoush before he left Eintracht Frankfurt for Manchester City earlier this month, and FSG’s attention now seems to have turned elsewhere.

Liverpool ‘watching’ Karim Adeyemi

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport reported that, along with Chelsea, the Merseyside giants are ‘watching’ Borussia Dortmund attacker Karim Adeyemi, for whom Napoli had apparently been trying to negotiate a deal.

The Bundesliga side value the 23-year-old at €45m (£38m), and their sporting director Sebastian Kehl denied that any agreement has been reached with the Serie A leaders.

Although there are six days remaining in the January transfer window, the Germany international is understood to be reluctant to leave his current club mid-season.

Adeyemi has talent but his injury record is appalling

Adeyemi is one of those names who seems to be perennially linked with clubs like Liverpool, and Florian Plettenberg reported in October that the Reds had him in mind as a prospective replacement for Mo Salah if the Egyptian were to leave Anfield this year.

The Dortmund attacker is renowned for his pace and versatility, frequently interchanging between the left and right flanks this season and setting a then-Bundesliga record with a top speed of 36.65 km/h in 2022/23.

He hit the headlines during the autumn when netting a hat-trick in BVB’s 7-1 Champions League demolition of Celtic, but curiously he’s scored in only other match in the current campaign, which has yet again been blighted by injury.

As per Transfermarkt, he’s missed 38 matches (the equivalent of a full Premier League season) since August 2022, which suggests that he simply can’t be relied upon to stay fit – a problem that Liverpool already have with the wonderfully clinical but notoriously brittle Diogo Jota.

Circumstances can change, of course, and the Dortmund winger is capable of winning games on his own when he’s in the mood (and available), but right now he doesn’t strike us as a player who the Reds greatly need. We imagine that other parts of the squad will be addressed with greater priority over the coming months.