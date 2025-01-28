Premier League confirm Merseyside derby news which could fill Liverpool fans with dread

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The rearranged Merseyside derby at Goodison Park is now just over two weeks away, and one announcement pertaining to the fixture could be met with apprehension by Liverpool fans.

The Reds were meant to cross Stanley Park for the stadium’s last-ever league derby on 7 December, but the effects of Storm Darragh led to the match being postponed until 12 February.

Our recent record away to Everton hasn’t been encouraging, with just two wins in their backyard since October 2011, and some Kopites might fear for our chances of victory following one piece of news which has been announced today.

Oliver confirmed as referee for Merseyside derby

On Tuesday morning, the Premier League confirmed the appointments of match officials for next weekend’s fixtures, along with the Merseyside derby in 15 days’ time.

Michael Oliver will be in charge for Liverpool’s visit to Everton next month, with Chris Kavanagh on VAR.

In the meantime, Darren England is the man in the middle for the Reds’ trip to Bournemouth on Saturday, with John Brooks on duty in Stockley Park if his services are required.

Oliver’s appointment for Merseyside derby could worry Liverpool fans

Liverpool fans might have a few reasons to feel less than enthusiastic about Oliver being assigned to the Merseyside derby.

The 39-year-old has been in the spotlight in recent days over his controversial decision to show a straight red card to Myles Lewis-Skelly in Arsenal’s win over Wolves last weekend, a call which seemed very harsh on the teenager (coincidentally, England was on VAR and sided with the on-field decision).

Had that happened to a Reds player, we’d be absolutely fuming and rightly so. However, it must be said that the personal threats to the referee and his family in the wake of that fixture are completely inexcusable and shameful – we all love football but that goes far beyond the threshold of what’s acceptable.

Oliver’s track record in Liverpool games might also be a worry, with LFC winning just three of the last dozen matches when he’s been the man in the middle.

It was he who missed a stomach-high kick by Jeremy Doku on Alexis Mac Allister in the penalty area right at the end of Manchester City’s 1-1 draw at Anfield last season, and how VAR stood by that decision is just outrageous.

Hopefully the officials won’t be the primary talking point after the Merseyside derby in a fortnight’s time. All we want to be discussing afterwards is an overdue Reds victory at Goodison Park!