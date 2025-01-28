Real Madrid reach out to Liverpool-linked maestro as patience begins to wear thin over Trent

(Photos by Angel Martinez and Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Real Madrid could turn their attention towards a Liverpool-linked stalwart of European football if they lose patience in their pursuit of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Los Blancos’ interest in the Reds vice-captain has been well-documented, and there was even an offer made over the New Year as they went on the offensive, but to no avail as of yet.

If the 26-year-old were to depart Anfield, the Merseysiders are rumoured to have Joshua Kimmich in mind as a prospective replacement, with both right-backs now just five months away from the end of their respective contracts.

Real Madrid contact Kimmich as frustration grows with Trent pursuit

According to Sacha Tavolieri for skysport.ch, Real Madrid have become annoyed over what they view as a ‘slowdown in discussions’ with Trent’s agents and have duly decided to contact the representatives of the Bayern Munich player as a Plan B.

The LaLiga giants still have the Liverpool defender as their priority, but they also want to open the door for a potential move for Kimmich if the pursuit of the England international hits a dead end.

Reds fans might take encouragement from the German’s reported preference to relocate to the Spanish capital over extending his contract in Bavaria, even with discussions over a new deal at the Allianz Arena believed to be ongoing.

Madrid move or not, Liverpool must get Trent’s contract sorted sharpish

Real Madrid’s pursuit of Trent is by no means over, and even if they were to eventually give up on him and concentrate solely on Kimmich, Liverpool still need to ensure that the 26-year-old doesn’t walk away from Anfield on a free transfer at the end of this season.

The right-back showed yet again with a starring performance against Ipswich last weekend just how crucial he is to Arne Slot’s team, and why it’d be negligent in the extreme from the LFC hierarchy to let him leave for nothing in the summer.

If it were only the England international’s contract which needed sorting out, we’d be very confident that Richard Hughes would do the needful and get him tied down.

As we know, however, two other star players in Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk are in the same boat, leaving Liverpool with a right mess to clean up and precious little time in which to do so.

Irrespective of what happens between Real Madrid and Kimmich, there’s still a lot to do for FSG if they’re to avoid losing Trent in the next few months. Once the transfer window has shut by this time next week, the trio’s contracts simply have to get sorted out sharpish.