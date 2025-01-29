‘There’s a reason…’: Arne Slot explains his and Liverpool’s transfer stance

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Liverpool had a quiet summer in the transfer market and look to be backing this up in January too, something Arne Slot has commented on

Speaking with BBC Sport, our head coach stated: “Liverpool should always be competing for a league title, we should always be competing for the Champions League. I’m hoping I will be able to keep the club at that level.

“I know people sometimes question this because they haven’t seen us doing a lot in the transfer market in the summer and now in the winter as well. There’s a reason for that – because we’re happy with the squad.

“But I do know we’re definitely working on strengthening in the summer.”

It seems then that we can expect reduced action before the window closes this month, ahead of a summer of action which could excite and worry supporters.

Arne Slot has hinted at summer transfer activity

The prospect of our team that is currently in amazing form, getting even better at the close of this campaign – is something that should be applauded.

However, one reason as to why we may need this improvement is if we see any of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk or Trent Alexander-Arnold leave the club.

Strengthening would be imperative should we lose our best players and will still be exciting, yet may not actually improve our squad.

As supporters, we’ll all hope that the trio sign extensions and that we can still add to some areas but only time will tell on this front.

Given the 46-year-old recent comments on our captain, it seems he would be most keen to see him stay but there’s no certainty on anything yet.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley