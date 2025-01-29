Liverpool player’s season could be over after yet another cruel injury setback

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player has suffered yet another cruel injury blow just a few short weeks after returning from a lengthy setback.

Calum Scanlon had joined Millwall on loan five months ago but played just one game in September before suffering a stress fracture in his back and returning to Merseyside for treatment.

It wasn’t until mid-January that he resumed playing for the Lions, but just as he was beginning to rediscover his rhythm, fate has conspired against him once more.

Scanlon suffers hamstring injury

The 19-year-old was forced off the pitch just 17 minutes into the Londoners’ 1-0 win at Luton last weekend, suffering a hamstring injury which could now rule him out for the rest of this season.

Speaking about the Liverpool loanee after that match, Millwall manager Alex Neil explained (via Southwark News): “Calum’s got a grade three on his hamstring. Calum will be probably 12 weeks, so maybe a season-finisher for Calum.”

Scanlon has had rotten luck on the injury front

Having only just returned from a four-month injury layoff, for Scanlon to now be potentially ruled out for the remainder of this season is horrendously cruel on a young player who simply can’t catch a break at the moment.

He’s not alone among Liverpool youngsters who’ve already had to endure more than their fair share of injuries, with Kaide Gordon and Stefan Bajcetic also being dealt a horrific hand in that regard.

The teenage left-back was highly regarded by Jurgen Klopp, who described him as ‘fun to watch‘ during pre-season 18 months ago, and he looked primed for a prolonged period of much-needed senior exposure when he joined Millwall on loan last summer.

Sadly, the injury gods have cursed him since then, and it could take a surge into the Championship play-offs for Scanlon to have a chance of featuring again this season, given the timeframe that Neil has outlined.

We wish the youngster a full and speedy recovery, and hopefully once he’s over this latest setback, he’ll be blessed with kinder fortune as he seeks to progress his career.