What Cody Gakpo was spotted getting up to in Eindhoven on Wednesday afternoon

Pictures via @LFC on X

Liverpool are preparing to take on PSV in the Champions League and it’s set to be an emotional return for Cody Gakpo against his old team.

As reported in the Diary from Eindhoven on liverpoolfc.com: ’12pm, Eindhoven: Slot, staff and players now head out on their usual pre-match walk, stretching the legs ahead of their final preparations for the game.

‘Unsurprisingly, Gakpo attracts plenty of attention back on the streets of his hometown and he happily obliges with a few photograph requests.

‘There’s a birthday in the group to mark, too, with defender Quansah celebrating his 22nd today.

‘Having achieved his first Champions League start last week against Lille, the No.78 will be hoping to make a third appearance in the competition overall here in the Netherlands.’

The former captain of his boyhood team will be the main attention for most of the supporters in attendance and it’s set to be an evening he won’t forget.

Cody Gakpo will be welcomed home like a hero by his former club

Speaking in the pre-match press conference, the 25-year-old stated his desire to have some role in the game and given his presence in Holland – it seems likely this will be the case.

With Arne Slot leaving many of his more senior options in Merseyside, it feels like a move based on sentiment from our head coach.

There’s nothing wrong with this, as long as the attacker doesn’t pick up an injury in the process of saying hello to some old friends.

After creating some Anfield history in our win over Ipswich, the Dutch international will be hoping to make his mark back in his old stomping ground tonight – let’s hope he does so by helping the Reds win again.

You can watch the video Gakpo and Slot in Eindhoven via @LFC on X:

Back in the Netherlands 😁🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/IthBJS6k3w — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 29, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley