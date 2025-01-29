Gakpo puts rival clubs to shame by reeling off Liverpool’s extensive injury problems

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool may well be high-flying in the league but it hasn’t all been straight forward for the club, something Cody Gakpo wanted to comment on.

Speaking with the press before facing his old club, the forward was asked what lessons he and his teammates have learned from last season and stated: “I think the biggest difference is at this point, I think, last season we had a lot of injuries.

“What I just said as well in Dutch and obviously, I think Mo [Salah] was also away for the Africa Cup so that didn’t help as well, he injured himself over there I think.

“And then we had, I think, Darwin [Nunez] was out with his hamstring, Dominik [Szoboszlai] was out, Curtis [Jones] was out, Trent [Alexander-Arnold] was out out as well, [Diogo] Jota was out as well, Ali [Alisson Becker] was out as well.

“So we had some problems last year which didn’t help, this year, at this point almost everybody’s fit.

“So we are hoping that we can keep it this way and we can keep going.”

It’s an important comment from the 25-year-old as it shows that, as much as we have been impressive in this campaign, we were still very good last year too.

Liverpool were seriously hampered by injuries last season

The statistical comparison between this campaign and the last one shows that we are in a very similar position and whilst others have stuttered – the Reds have remained consistent.

Some poor results towards the end of Jurgen Klopp’s tenure curtailed our chances of ultimate success but as the Dutchman commented here, a lot of this was down to bad luck with injuries.

With Joe Gomez being spotted back in pre-PSV training, we had even more positive injury news ahead of our final Champions League group stage match.

We’ve seen with players like Federico Chiesa though, whom our head coach has had to provide constant updates on, that it has still been hard to get some players on the pitch.

However, on the whole Arne Slot has been able to name many of our better players in for most of his games and let’s hope it stays that way and that we can keep this winning momentum going into the final stages of the season.

You can watch Gakpo’s comments on Liverpool injuries (from 26:27) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

