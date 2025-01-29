‘Very happy…’ – Cody Gakpo loves one thing that Arne Slot has done differently to Jurgen Klopp

Image via TNT Sports

Cody Gakpo has said that he’s ‘very happy’ with one particular change that Arne Slot has implemented since taking over from Jurgen Klopp last summer.

The 46-year-old hasn’t deviated wildly from the formula which worked so well under his predecessor, although he has notably altered Liverpool’s formation on the pitch, as well as instigating a more patient approach in terms of the Reds’ build-up play.

In terms of personnel, the ex-PSV Eindhoven attacker – who’s back in his homeland to face his former club – has been restored to his customary left-sided role, having been used most frequently at centre-forward by Klopp.

Gakpo ‘very happy’ with positional change

Speaking to TNT Sports ahead of tonight’s Champions League action, Gakpo has welcomed Slot’s decision to play him out wide rather than through the middle, believing that it aligns with his strengths.

The 25-year-old said: “Now I play on the left side, so for me personally, that’s the biggest change in my advantage. When I played [in Netherlands] I also played on the left, so that’s what suits me the best and I think that’s where I’m at my best.

“Then I went to Liverpool and played a lot as a central striker, which was new to me at the time, so I had to adapt to being in a new position and also being in a new team. At times it was tricky, but I’m very happy that I’m back on the left. I think that’s the biggest change that this manager did for me.”

Gakpo is better suited to playing on the left

Gakpo was by no means a fish out of water at centre-forward, having netted 18 goals in 52 appearances for Liverpool from that position (one every 2.89 games).

However, restoring him to the left flank has proved to be a wise decision by Slot, with the 25-year-old enjoying a return of 17 goals in 43 matches for the Reds from that area of the pitch, equating to one every 2.53 games. It isn’t for nothing that Jamie Carragher has said that the Dutchman ‘looks a different player‘ this season.

He’s performed so impressively out wide that, even when Diogo Jota has been unavailable through injury, the head coach has often moved Luis Diaz inside to play as the number 9 rather than the Netherlands international.

That attests to how well suited Gakpo is to playing on the left, and he’s rewarded his boss for that positional tweak with 14 goals and five assists in 32 appearances so far this term, the second-highest tally at the club after Mo Salah.

With the ex-PSV attacker in such fine form, it’s safe to say that he has his preferred position locked down whenever he’s available for Liverpool.