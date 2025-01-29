‘I read it all…’ – ‘Exemplary professional’ publicly addresses Liverpool transfer whispers

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

One player has emphatically shut down rumours over a possible move to Liverpool after he was seen in attendance at Anfield for a match.

There were sightings of Ajax defender Jorrel Hato at the stadium last Saturday during the Reds’ 4-1 victory over Ipswich, inevitably fuelling speculation coming into the final week of the January transfer window.

However, it hasn’t taken long for the 18-year-old to pour cold water on any whispers that he’s poised to sign for Arne Slot’s side.

Hato shuts down Liverpool transfer speculation

Speaking to the press ahead of his team’s Europa League clash against Galatasaray, the teenager explained the reasons behind his recent visit to Liverpool.

Hato said of the transfer speculation (via De Telegraaf): “I read it all, but I also know that not everything was right. For my development, it’s best that I stay at Ajax now.

“I was invited by Ryan Gravenberch but I didn’t speak to a director there. Liverpool played well and the atmosphere in the stadium was good, but there is no more to say.”

Could Liverpool move for Hato in future transfer windows?

When such a talented young player is spotted in attendance at Anfield, it’s no surprise that transfer speculation duly ensued, particularly when he was purportedly the subject of scouting missions from Liverpool earlier this season.

However, it’d seem that reports in recent days that the Reds could fast-track their pursuit of Hato to try and snap him up before next Monday’s deadline are wide of the mark, judging by the Ajax defender’s comments.

That might be too tight a window to secure a deal for the 18-year-old, but he’s a player who FSG should certainly consider as an option for the summer, perhaps.

Hailed as an ‘exemplary professional‘ by his former Ajax manager John van ‘t Schip, he’s already captained the Amsterdam giants and is a beast in the air, ranking among the top 10% of full-backs in Europe over the past year for aerial duels won per 90 minutes with 1.51 (FBref).

With Andy Robertson turning 31 in March and Kostas Tsimikas celebrating his 29th birthday later this year, the Dutch left-back could well be viewed by Liverpool as a long-term successor to that duo.

Hato won’t be joining the Reds just yet, but that isn’t to say a future move for him would be off the cards.