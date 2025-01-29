29-year-old ex-Liverpool winger who was sold for £15m makes move to eighth tier club

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool have an illustrious history of players but not everyone can make it to the top, yet one man’s drop down the leagues has been rather severe.

As reported on hungerfordtown.com: ‘Hungerford Town have completed the signing of former Liverpool and Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe.’

One of the players with the most potential when Jurgen Klopp first took charge of the club in 2015, the winger looked set for a career at the top.

When the decision was made for the Reds to sell the Englishman to Bournemouth in 2016, their then club-record fee of £15 million suggested that he would be part of their set up for a long time too.

In 2020 though, being released by the Cherries meant a move to Derby County where injuries and mental health problems continued to hold him back.

A spell in Turkey with Adanaspor was unable to provide the now 29-year-old with the spark to get his career back on track, yet this has thankfully started to happen of late.

In the past year, spells at Ebsfleet United and Hayes & Yeading United have seen a small number of appearances but a real effort to get back into the game.

This latest move to Hungerford Town, in the eighth tier of English football, has provided the chance for our former No.33 to prove his talents once again.

Jordon Ibe is on the comeback trail at Hungerford Town

The former England Under-21 international said: “It is time to buckle down and show the ability that I still have. With hard work, it can take you anywhere.”

It’s great to see that there’s still palpable positivity from the man whose career began within the Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers youth set up.

Injuries and mental health struggles have taken so much from the player who amassed four goals and six assists in 58 appearances for the Reds over four seasons.

Let’s hope now he finds form, fitness and enjoyment once again. Best of luck, Jordon!

