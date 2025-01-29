Reliable reporter claims Liverpool are ‘expected’ to field ‘significant’ interest for one player

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A reliable journalist has claimed that Liverpool are ‘expected’ to be met with ‘significant’ interest for one player over the coming months.

In recent days, The Telegraph reported that Al-Hilal were prepared to spend around £29m on wages to try and entice Darwin Nunez to the Saudi Pro League, although Florian Plettenberg subsequently hinted that Middle Eastern attention was instead switching towards Victor Boniface if they’re unable to lure the Uruguayan away from Anfield.

Liverpool likely to field summer interest in Nunez

On Tuesday night, David Ornstein shared an update on The Athletic that Al-Nassr will today decide whether to try and close a deal for either the Bayer Leverkusen striker or Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran as they seek to bolster their attacking options.

Liverpool’s number 9 was also targeted by the Riyadh club, but the Reds have no intention of parting with the 25-year-old so close to the end of the January transfer window, with the player ‘viewed as an important part of Arne Slot’s squad’ as they chase down multiple trophies this season.

However, the report adds that ‘there is expected to be a significant market for Nunez in the summer’, should FSG make him available for sale at that juncture.

Liverpool will be counting on Nunez for the rest of this season

Liverpool are quite right to put their foot down and erect the ‘not-for-sale’ signs when it comes to the Uruguay marksman, who despite not starting regularly this season has made some vital contributions, most notably his stoppage-time brace in the recent 2-0 win at Brentford.

With Diogo Jota succumbing to yet another injury, our number 9 will be counted upon to compensate for the 28-year-old’s latest absence, and it’d be foolish in the extreme for the Reds to sell him this close to the transfer window shutting.

Slot has left a number of first-team regulars at home for tonight’s Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven, the result of which doesn’t matter in a wider context, but the ex-Benfica marksman is among the more senior players who’ve travelled to Netherlands for that fixture.

Nunez could therefore get his chance to prove a point at the Philips Stadion and make himself even more indispensable to Liverpool.

There may well be a few interested suitors for him in the summer transfer window, but until then, there’s absolutely no way his exit should even be contemplated.