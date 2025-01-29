Breaking: Steven Gerrard leaves Al-Ettifaq ‘for personal reasons’ amid Dammam exit

(Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Steven Gerrard has been in Saudi Arabia since July on 2023 and it seems that his time with Al-Ettifaq is imminently expected to end.

As reported by Ben Jacobs on X: ‘BREAKING: Steven Gerrard has asked to leave Al-Ettifaq and a departure is expected imminently. Michael Beale also set to leave. Ettifaq have not sacked Gerrard. He has asked to leave for personal reasons.

‘Club respectful of his decision and an exit package being finalised. Not necessarily the end of Gerrard’s relationship with Saudi as he could be open to a role in football development there.’

It’s somewhat of a surprise announcement but when delving a little deeper into the situation with the club, it makes a little more sense.

Steven Gerrard’s time with Al-Ettifaq is coming to an end

With footage from earlier in the season showing the Scouser being booed by his own fans, it was clear that things weren’t going to plan.

Bobby Firmino scored against our former captain’s team recently in another loss, leaving them now sitting in 12th position, just five points above the drop zone.

Despite the riches of the Saudi Pro League and the signing of players like Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum and Demarai Gray, the Dammam-based sides are one of the poorer teams in the league.

Therefore, it’s been hard to keep up with the likes of Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, two teams who have been linked with completing a deal for Mo Salah.

With it being confirmed here that a stay in the middle east can’t be ruled out and that this has been a decision based on ‘personal reasons’, there may not be any bad blood between club and coach.

Quotes from the most recent press conference show that the 44-year-old was growing frustrated with the quality of his team and so a return home, refresh and reassessment may be the best course of action if he wants to further his coaching career.

