Arne Slot hits back at Virgil van Dijk ‘criticism’ amid comments in Holland

Virgil van Dijk is an amazing player for Liverpool but it seems that everyone doesn’t necessarily share that opinion, something Arne Slot has commented on.

Speaking with BBC Sport, our head coach discussed thoughts on his captain: “Everybody here in England would tell you that Virgil van Dijk is the best defender in the world.

“In Holland, he got a bit more criticism than he gets over here in England. I was, in a very positive way, surprised how good he was on the ball and how he could play football through the lines.

“From the first day I was like ‘wow, this is definitely another level that I’m used to’. But people in England were used to this.”

It’s amazing that anyone can have any negative thoughts about our No.4, especially those in his own country who should be possibly even more proud of him than we are.

Virgil van Dijk is a Liverpool and Premier League legend

In his new role as skipper, the 33-year-old spends a lot of time praising his teammates and so it’s good to see the tables being turned here.

It’s not the first time that former Feyenoord boss has taken time to praise the captain of his nation either and it seems that this is part fueled by surprise.

This could perhaps be a positive when it comes to potential contract negotiations as it seems the legacy of the former Southampton man is strongest in this country.

Therefore, he may as well put pen to paper and agree a few more years of winning silverware for the Reds!

