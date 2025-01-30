‘Permanent transfer’: Fabrizio Romano’s morning bomb catches Liverpool in its radius

(Pictures courtesy of Fabrizio Romano's YouTube channel)

Arne Slot has already hinted at the possibility of summer reinforcements – an eventuality made all the more likely by Liverpool’s lack of involvement in the January transfer window.

The Merseysiders are on course to lift a 20th English top-flight title come the end of May and should be considered strong favourites for the Champions League

Of course, given the draining nature of competing on all four fronts this term, not to mention the need to maintain a spirit of silverware hunger within the squad, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see movement this summer.

One name that might then tickle the Reds’ fancies after the 2024/25 season has drawn to a close is that of previously linked attacking midfielder Xavi Simons.

Liverpool’s task of signing Xavi Simons made significantly harder

The task of luring the Dutchman to Anfield, however, will have become exponentially harder after RB Leipzig agreed a £66.9m package deal for the footballer.

That all being said, Fabrizio Romano’s update on the matter on X (formerly Twitter), does hint that the 21-year-old’s future at the Red Bull Arena is far from being set in stone.

🚨🔴⚪️ Xavi Simons becomes RB Leipzig player on permanent transfer from PSG. €80m package add-ons included starting from €55m as initial fee plus sell-on clause. ❗️ Understand contract to be valid until June 2027… Xavi will be one to watch already in the summer. pic.twitter.com/hqGs1NStsZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2025

Regardless, we’d fully expect Die Roten Bullen to demand a fee at least marginally upwards of the £66.9m package they’ve agreed with PSG.

Do Liverpool need Simons in the summer?

We’ve got some pretty obvious areas in need of addressing come the end of the season. Chief amongst them, potentially both fullback positions (depending on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract decision) and the centre-forward position (depending on Darwin Nunez’s efforts).

Cases can likewise be made for the left-sided centre-back role, given the ongoing lack of a clear long-term successor for Virgil van Dijk and also the right-wing slot depending on whether Mo Salah extends his terms.

Potentially a lot of work for Richard Hughes and his recruitment team to get through – and that’s without considering any opportunistic business we’d hope to engage with.

Simons, in our view, would lie firmly in that latter camp, operating primarily as an attacking midfielder though with experience of fielding out on the left and right flanks.

At 21 years of age, the Dutch international already looks a phenomenal player and has enjoyed another solid campaign in German football (nine goal contributions in 17 games) in 2024/25.

One to watch, perhaps!

