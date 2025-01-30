Federico Chiesa delivers blockbuster interview and makes his feelings on Slot and game time clear

Pictures via LFCTV Go

Federico Chiesa made his second start for Liverpool and played 90 minutes for the first time, before then facing the cameras after the match.

Speaking with LFCTV, the Italian said: “I have to thank the coach, the staff, for giving me the possibility to play 90 minutes tonight.

“For me it was great, because I need it. I needed it for everything.

“Since I joined Liverpool I’ve wanted to prove myself. I couldn’t for many reasons and tonight, getting 90 minutes after a big while, it was great. So I have to thank the coach.

“There’s room for improvement, there’s room to get better and better, and being at the best of my game.

“We have a great team and it’s hard to play, but that’s normal, because I want to be here, I want to play for Liverpool, I want to challenge myself.

“I will be ready for my next opportunity. Again, I want to thank the coach for tonight.”

He added: “I’m playing with great players, I’m in a great team, we’re so focused on every competition.

“We want to challenge for the title, for the Champions League, for the Carabao Cup, for the FA Cup. There’s a great atmosphere, I’m enjoying myself here.

“Of course I didn’t get the chance to play for many reasons, but this is the first 90 minutes in a while, so I’m just happy tonight, just focused on that and nothing [else].

“I’m enjoying being at the club, because Liverpool is one of the biggest clubs in the world and the fanbase is just amazing. Playing at Anfield gives me shivers.”

It’s clear that the former Juventus man was delighted to be given the chance to showcase his talents and fitness on a special night.

Federico Chiesa made the most of his opportunity against PSV

Arne Slot also spoke after the match about how happy he was with the performance of the attacker, crediting his ability to play through pain after the penalty incident.

We saw in his performance against Lille that the 27-year-old has the ability to cause any defence a problem but the major question has been his fitness.

The Italian international now has nine appearances, two starts, one 90 minute display, providing one goal and one assist.

Now it seems that he has the ability to play more minutes, and deliver a great interview in English, we may be seeing more of the Euros winner.

You can watch Chiesa’s comments via LFCTV Go:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley