Romano delivers transfer bombshell as Liverpool legend lines up Anfield return in March

Liverpool’s transfer activity has been rather quiet of late but there has been some surprise business taking place that will interest our supporters.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: AS Monaco are closing in on deal to sign Jordan Henderson from Ajax as new midfielder!

‘Permanent move almost agreed on contract until June 2026. Here we go, soon’

It’s certainly not a move that many saw coming given his importance at Ajax as their captain and only spending one year with them so far.

Jordan Henderson is set for another transfer

After spending 12 seasons at Anfield, his shock departure in the summer of 2023 saw him reunite with Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq.

After spending just six months in Saudi Arabia, the controversy caused by this move certainly seriously hampered the reputation of a real club legend.

The Dutch giants he currently represents allowed him a return to Europe and a potential move to France means a return to Champions League action for our former captain.

With Arne Slot’s side’s potential opponents for the next round including Monaco, it means the 34-year-old could return to L4 in March – should the draw and results see it end that way.

There were reports that the England international could be moving back to Sunderland but it seems that he wants to keep playing top level football.

Given the ferocity in which he competes for the Eredivisie side, it’s easy to see that he hasn’t lost the hunger for the game and now a link-up with Takumi Minamino seems to be waiting for the side sat third in Ligue 1.

