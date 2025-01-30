Liverpool handed Premier League title race boost after what happened in Champions League last night

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool may have lost at the hands of PSV but it was still a perfect evening with the Reds topping the group and other results going our way.

Cody Gakpo was welcomed home as a hero in the Netherlands, by the supporters of his boyhood side and everyone left with reason to celebrate.

That wasn’t just Barcelona dropping points and ensuring that Arne Slot’s side take a top-place finish but also what happened at the Etihad Stadium.

Although many would have been cheering on Club Brugge, victory for Pep Guardiola’s side may have actually aided our pursuit of silverware.

Man City’s Champions League progression may help Liverpool

Finishing in 22nd place means that the Citizens potential opponents in the knockout phase play-off are either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

Not only are we bypassing this round (thus saving energy), and not only are the team from down the M62 having to play a European giant, their fixture will also be played before a match with us.

As confirmed on uefa.com, the ties for this round are to be played on: ‘First legs: 11/12 February 2025, Second legs: 18/19 February 2025’ and our match with the team in sky blue is scheduled for the 23rd of February.

This means that after a grueling two-legged affair which may even go to extra time or penalties, their next match will be against the current league leaders.

That certainly doesn’t hand us all three points but it is a huge boost for our chances of success in this game.

With a resurgence being seen in the current champions’ last few results, let’s hope that a European elimination in the week will culminate in a convincing victory for us – in less than one months’ time.

With Jurgen Klopp readying a celebration should his old adversaries financial forgeries be found out, we may all have reason to celebrate at the close of the campaign!

