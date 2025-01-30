What Mo Salah did whilst Liverpool played PSV says everything about him

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Mo Salah was among the many senior Liverpool players who were not involved in our game with PSV as he stayed at home for the match.

Although the Reds ended up losing 3-2, it was a night were many fringe players were allowed the chance to prove their talents and fitness.

We still managed to top the group and Arne Slot will be delighted with the chance to rest key players ahead of facing Bournemouth this weekend – though our No.11 didn’t seem to do too much resting.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Egyptian uploaded a picture of him in the gym after the match had finished in Eindhoven.

It’s testament to the tireless efforts of the 32-year-old that he was still pushing to get the best out of himself, on a night when he was allowed to rest.

Mo Salah is at the very top of his physical condition

Despite complaints from Micah Richards after the winger’s performance in the game against Ipswich, he has been in fine form for the Reds of late.

With talk increasing too about a potential move to Saudi Arabia, it’s clear from this picture that our record Premier League goal scorer is fully focused on trying to get the best out of himself.

It feels very unlikely a January departure is on the cards and so we can enjoy the final months of this current contract in the knowledge that the Egyptian King will be hell bent on trying to ensure that he can help us win the biggest trophies on offer.

After then, we don’t know what will happen but one thing that can’t be questioned is that the forward will continue to ensure he’s in the best possible condition.

You can view the image of Salah via his Instagram stories:

