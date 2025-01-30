Stefan Bajcetic’s season-long future confirmed as midfielder begs Liverpool to listen to him – report

Stefan Bajcetic ahead of Liverpool's tie with West Ham - (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool proved against PSV that we have many talented players within our squad, Stefan Bajcetic demonstrates that there’s even more talent away from Merseyside at the moment too.

Following Pep Lijnders’ sacking at Red Bull Salzburg, it became clear that everything hasn’t been going fully to plan in Austria.

This has led to much speculation around where our midfielder would spend the second half of the season and there’s now been the most concrete update we’ve had yet.

Writing for The Athletic, James Pearce reported: ‘Liverpool and Red Bull Salzburg have agreed to terminate Stefan Bajcetic’s loan spell with the Spanish midfielder set to join Las Palmas for the rest of the season.’

Spare a thought for Bobby Clark who has now seen Lijnders, Bajcetic and Vitor Matos leave inside six months and may also be worrying about his future with the club.

A move to his native Spain makes perfect sense for the 20-year-old to get closer to home, feel more comfortable and now hopefully be able to show off his talents once again.

Stefan Bajcetic was no longer happy at Red Bull Salzburg

It was mentioned in the report that our academy graduate pushed for the departure more than the club and was allowed a choice between Las Palmas and Porto – but opted for the former.

This demonstrates a trust from the club in the player’s decision and we will all be hopeful that he can thrive within the nation where he grew up.

The Spain Under-21 international will have seen the performances of Tyler Morton and James McConnell in Eindhoven and perhaps have been jealous to be missing out on the Reds this season.

However, it’s more important that he can prove he has both the form and fitness to cope with senior football – something that hasn’t been the case as of yet.

Despite only illness stopping performances so far, we will all be hoping that a show of his obvious talents means Stefan is soon playing regular football but now in La Liga instead.

