Andoni Iraola’s eight-man Bournemouth injury headache before facing Liverpool

Despite their amazing form of late, Bournemouth are in the midst of a considerable injury crisis ahead of facing Liverpool this weekend.

As reported on liverpoolfc.com: ‘Luis Sinisterra has returned to training after an injury that had sidelined him since October but may not be available for the visit of Liverpool.

“I think it’s basically going to be the same squad we had against Forest the other day,” said Iraola on Friday.

“The only player that has started doing things with us is Sinisterra, from the ones injured. We will assess him today but it’s not sure that he will be involved tomorrow.”

‘Those injury absentees are Julian Araujo, Evanilson, James Hill, Alex Scott, Marcos Senesi, Adam Smith and Enes Unal.’

This means there could be as many as eight players missing for Andoni Iraola’s side, when they host the league leaders on Saturday afternoon.

Bournemouth are tasked with more than their fair share of injuries

We saw against Brentford that even with their extensive injury issues, it was by no means an easy feat to secure a 3pm away victory and now we’re tasked with the same again.

Arne Slot was able to provide positive fitness updates in his press conference ahead of the trip to the Vitatlity Stadium, something his counterpart will be jealous of.

The task at hand is the same as always though, we have to beat the team in front of us and that is sure to be a very good one.

After embarrassing Nottingham Forest, a team we struggled to break down and couldn’t beat this season, we know that their current plight hasn’t affected them.

Therefore, we can’t take our focus from anything other than 100% effort on securing another much-needed victory against a challenging side.

