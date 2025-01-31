Liverpool told they’ve made the ‘signing of the season’; could be ‘the hero’ of 2024/25

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

It’s difficult to see how exactly Arne Slot could improve on his start to life at Liverpool Football Club.

The former Feyenoord boss, of course, will likely point to a 1-0 home defeat suffered to Nottingham Forest at the start of the 2024/25 season.

That said, with the benefit of hindsight, that outcome looks less disappointing by the day in light of the Tricky Trees’ incredible resurgence under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Could Liverpool have been tighter in games? More assertive in the first half? Sure. Absolutely. But the points on the board don’t lie – and the Merseysiders top both the Premier League and Champions League tables after the halfway mark in the campaign.

There’s room for improvement, Slot will be keen to stress, but there’s no question that this iteration of Liverpool is not to be trifled with.

Apologies will be needed if Liverpool win the title

We’ll be the first in line to hold our hands up if Liverpool go on to secure the title and other major honours this term despite a lack of business being conducted in January.

A lot of the credit will undoubtedly go to Arne Slot, of course, and deservedly so, for helping steer us to potential major success in 2024/25 despite the daunting task of replacing Jurgen Klopp at the Anfield helm.

As Jamie Carragher has pointed out, however, we can’t escape the reality that the team around the Dutchman will likewise be deserving of at least some praise for the collective decision-making that guided us there.

“Headhunting Slot was another masterstroke by FSG. Identifying the right successor for Klopp was a defining moment in Liverpool’s modern history, comparable to replacing Bill Shankly or Sir Kenny Dalglish, Manchester United moving on after the retirements of Sir Matt Busby and Sir Alex Ferguson, and Arsenal post-Arsene Wenger. We have seen many glorious eras grind to a halt when the figurehead left the building,” the former Red wrote in his column for the Telegraph.

“Time will tell if Liverpool’s general inactivity in the transfer market across the past two windows is dangerous or clever. Given that small details make a big difference in sport, it could be both. If Liverpool win the title, Slot will be the hero. If it goes wrong from here, Edwards, Hughes and the rest of the FSG hierarchy will be cast by some as the villains.

“That’s how it works in football. Owners, executives and sporting directors are as unpopular as referees, thanked for nothing but blamed for everything.

“Many directors in the position of Edwards and Hughes could dine out for a while on making such a big call as replacing Klopp with Slot. Not at Liverpool.”

Arne Slot is THE signing of the season

We couldn’t agree more with Carra here: “But whatever the outcome in the title run-in, Liverpool can claim they have already made the signing of the season; Slot himself.”

The Sky Sports pundit followed in the footsteps of Reverand & the Makers singer Jon McClure who went one big step further by naming our 46-year-old head coach the ‘appointment of the decade’.

High praise indeed, though surely entirely worthy considering the calibre of the man Slot was following!

Liverpool look in very good hands for the foreseeable future, if you ask us.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile