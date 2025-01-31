Arne Slot’s triple injury update before facing Bournemouth on Saturday

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool are doing well at the moment and after being given the fortune of resting players on Wednesday, Arne Slot didn’t want any new injury concerns.

Asked about the fitness of Joe Gomez, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez, our head coach provided the following update: “All three of them are in training today so then the question is, ‘Are they already far enough to join us towards Bournemouth?’

“That’s something we have to wait and see today because we have probably also more than 20 players available. We always have more than 20 available but the ones that are mostly there.

“So, we have to make the smartest decision for them, but also for winning the game tomorrow.”

It’s certainly a positive that the trio are training once again and let’s hope that they’re back on the pitch soon to make an impact on our upcoming games.

It’s a welcome return in training for Gomez, Jota and Nunez

Illness held our No.9 back from participation in the final European league game, meaning his return always seemed likely.

The English defender was pictured in training before the game in the Netherlands and so his comeback was also certainly on the cards.

Therefore, the return of our No.20 is the headline update of this press conference and what will be celebrated most at present.

Although the goals have still been flying in without the Portuguese international, his return adds even more fire power to a potent forward line.

We may not see him in action for the next match but knowing this is on the horizon is something we should all enjoy.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Gomez, Jota and Nunez via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley