Slot makes biggest Salah staying statement yet ahead of Bournemouth meeting

Mo Salah’s Liverpool future is a topic that has been on the minds of supporters for such a long time now and Arne Slot has offered a new update.

Speaking in the pre-Bournemouth press conference, our head coach was asked to comment on reported interest from Saudi Arabia in our winger and said: “I would be surprised if there’s anyone wherever around the world saying, ‘we don’t want Mo Salah’.

“He’s been doing so well for so many years that everybody probably wants him and he’s done so well without my advice for a long that he probably can keep doing what is best for his career, even without my advice.

“But my advice to him would be different that the one you just mentioned [from Saudi Arabia].”

The 46-year-old added: “Everybody wants him, including us, we want him to extend of course as well, so.

“Yeah, that is clear. But I’m not surprised that Saudi wants him, but I would also not be surprised if other countries want him as well.

“So, yeah, he’s old and wise enough, he’s done so many smart things in his career that he will make the right decision for himself and hopefully for us as well.”

It was a clear indication from the Dutchman that we wants our Premier League record goal scorer to stay with the Reds and that’s certainly a bold statement to make.

Arne Slot wants Mo Salah to extend his Liverpool contract

It’s probably not breaking news that the man with the most goals and assists in the league this season has performed well enough that his boss wants him to stay at least another year but it shows what he would do if he was in charge.

Now it’s over to the player and Richard Hughes to get this over the line, though we still don’t know who is being the more stubborn during these negotiations.

We can see from what the 32-year-old was doing whilst his teammates played against PSV that his focus is on nothing but ensuring on-field success for the Reds this season.

Let’s hope this proves to be the case and that we can end the season with silverware and a new contract for our goal scoring hero.

