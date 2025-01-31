Gary Lineker raves about what Arne Slot is really like behind the scenes

Pictures via The Rest Is Football on YouTube

Arne Slot has had a tremendous start to life as Liverpool boss and Gary Lineker has revealed what the man is like behind the scenes.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football, the 64-year-old said: “I tell you, what a lovely guy Arne Slot genuinely, he gave me so much time…

“Afterwards we went and sat in the changing room and just chatted football for half an hour with him and his coaching staff…

“Assuredness, a confidence, which is a similar thing, you can see how organised he is, how he understands the game really well, tactically, talks about it.

“The calmness as well, I thought was interesting because a lot of coaches are, you know, they’re kind of energetic and you don’t see that from him.

“But I tell you what has struck me most about being inside the training ground though was the culture and the way everybody was and there was, as you would expect this when things are going really well, but there was a real kind of joy about the place and bit of camaraderie.”

It’s a huge compliment about the 46-year-old and goes a long way to show the positive impact he’s made on the club since his arrival.

Arne Slot has made a real positive impact on Liverpool

It was during this visit to the AXA Training Centre that the Match of the Day host managed to get information from the boss about our summer transfer plans.

It’s clear that the former Feyenoord man was very generous with his time and he always seems like a warm and welcoming character, without being the loudest man in the room.

There are so many similarities and differences from what we had with Jurgen Klopp that we have managed to remain successful whilst enjoying a breath of fresh air.

We see so often the Dutchman praising others, like he did with James McConnell after the PSV game, that it’s nice to see the focus turn to him.

Let’s hope he can continue this form and end the campaign with several pieces of silverware!

You can watch Lineker’s comments on Slot (from 19:39) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

