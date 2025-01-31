‘Definitely..’: Johan Bakayoko’s comments on Liverpool transfer will intrigue fans

(Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Liverpool have a very strong squad but given our prestige within world football, it’s understandable that many would want to play for our club – including Johan Bakayoko.

Speaking after the game against the Reds on Wednesday evening, the 21-year-old said (via The Liverpool Echo): “I definitely think that I can join Liverpool.

“We can be happy that we won against big names, but they didn’t come with the strongest team either. It’s a shame that they didn’t come with the strongest team.

“I’m in a good place. I feel the confidence of the entire club. As long as that is there, I feel good, whether I play well or badly.

“I would not make such a move to Saudi Arabia now, no. I would not do it. But you have to look at every situation.”

It feels like a not-too-subtle hint to everyone in Anfield that, should we want to sign the Belgian, he’d very much be open to the prospect.

Johan Bakayoko is open for a Liverpool transfer

The attacker was said to be a target of Newcastle United but it has also been reported this month that we were prepared to enter the race for his signature.

Even in the summer, it was stated by Sacha Tavolieri that the right winger was on Liverpool’s ‘list’ and this could be worth paying attention to – given Mo Salah’s contract situation.

We currently have Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott, as well as Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, as back-ups for the right wing but if our Egyptian King was to leave – we would need a new first choice option.

Scoring against Arne Slot’s side in the Champions League was a good audition for the role, adding to the tally of eight goals and three assists so far in this campaign.

Being at the club since Under-17 level, our head coach will have plenty of experience of coming up against the left-footed goal threat.

With 18 months remaining on his current contract too, this could be a move that would be completed with relative ease for all parties – if we are as interested as Johan Bakayoko clearly is.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley