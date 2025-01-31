‘Verbal agreement’ in place for 55 G/A Liverpool target; Sky cover pending ‘final decision’

(Photos by Jan Kruger & Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Liverpool may feel inclined to hold fire on transfers until the summer window opens.

That said, their ongoing commitment to opportunism under sporting director Richard Hughes may yet see their nerve tested in the coming days.

There’s no question of many a brow being raised, of course, were the Merseysiders’ recruitment team to set their sights on a new midfielder.

The Reds are already pretty well stocked in that department between Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo and a handful of Academy graduates.

However, the signing of a reliable holding midfielder suiting the needs of Arne Slot’s system – mainly to rotate with our Dutch No.38 – wouldn’t go amiss.

Liverpool could sign Ligue 1 maverick for peanuts

We’re unlikely to see that eventuality come about in the current window, though Rayan Cherki’s availability for a meagre €22.5m [£18.8m] may intrigue transfer minds.

It’s based on a verbal agreement between himself and Lyon, which would allow the footballer to depart the Ligue 1 outfit before the end of his current deal (expiring in 2026).

For what it’s worth, Liverpool have been linked with the 21-year-old previously. However, it seems we may need to get a move on here amid reported interest from Borussia Dortmund, as relayed on X (formerly Twitter) by Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg.

🚨⚫️🟡 Rayan #Cherki remains a topic at Borussia Dortmund for a potential transfer until Deadline Day. However, a final decision on whether #BVB will submit an offer is still pending. Cherki is allowed to leave Olympique Lyon for €22.5m based on a verbal agreement. Niko Kovac… pic.twitter.com/YldM5mmdD2 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 31, 2025

Cherki has registered 55 goal contributions (22 goals, 33 assists) in 166 senior appearances for Lyon.

Liverpool must consider how Rayan Cherki would affect the dynamic

We’ve absolutely no problem with an opportunistic move, particularly when the fee associated is a drop in the ocean.

What we suspect Richard Hughes and Arne Slot won’t sign off on (and rightly so) is a transfer that could disrupt the spirit of congeniality at the club.

It’s not immediately clear if the Frenchman’s prior reported ‘attitude problems’ have totally dissipated and we could ill afford to take the risk – especially when we’re not in dire need of strengthening his position.

Reports on the matter have died down since that point, though we’d expect Liverpool to get clarity on this before investing a penny in Rayan Cherki.

