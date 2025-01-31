Reliable journalist reacts to rumours Liverpool want to sign Xavi Simons this summer

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Midfielders are unlikely to be particularly high up on the to-do list for Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes and his recruitment team this summer.

The backline could be in serious need of addressing come the end of the 2024/25 season, depending on what happens with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s expiring contract.

Whilst there will most certainly be a need for heavy investment up front if Mo Salah calls time on his Anfield career in June.

Still, Liverpool are understood to be more than open to the odd opportunistic transfer – should the opportunity present itself.

Perhaps RB Leipzig’s new permanent signing, Xavi Simons, would fall neatly into that category.

Liverpool are keeping an eye on Xavi Simons

BILD’s Christian Falk reported on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday evening that the Bundesliga outfit is ‘open’ to parting ways with the 21-year-old in the summer transfer window.

Notably, Liverpool, Manchester United and city rivals Manchester City are keeping an eye on the player’s situation ahead of that point.

✅ RB Leipzig are open to sell Xavi Simons (21) in Summer

❇️ the club is willing to negotiate a sum of €70/€80 Mio Euro

❇️ Manchester United, FC Liverpool and Manchester City observe his situation

❇️ His new contract at Leipzig is til 2027 pic.twitter.com/ZAcOCGFvpX — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 30, 2025

Of course, it remains to be seen whether we’d be prepared to commit in the region of £58.5m-66.9m to further bolster our Dutch contingent at L4.

What do the stats say about the Leipzig midfielder?

Simons ranks incredibly well when compared to his fellow midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues, according to stats compiled by FBref.

The reported Liverpool target is not particularly safe with the ball (ranking in the 25th percentile for pass completion). However, he more than makes up for this with exceptional offensive play, ranking in the 97th and 99th percentiles for xG and xAG respectively.

The Netherlands international is likewise especially competent in advancing the ball, ranking in the 99th percentile for progressive carries and successful take-ons.

Liverpool, of course, are hardly short of quality attacking midfielders.

