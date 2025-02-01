Liverpool determined to revisit pursuit of £75m dynamo they’d wanted to sign last year – report

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly determined to try their luck once more for a player who appeared to be on the brink of a move to Anfield last summer.

Just over seven months ago, the Reds had agreed to pay £75m to acquire Anthony Gordon from Newcastle, with Joe Gomez set to move in the opposite direction in a £45m deal. However, after the Magpies eased their PSR concerns with two other sales, they pulled the plug on the winger’s prospective exit (The Athletic).

The Merseyside giants are seemingly undeterred by that near-miss, juding by reports which have now emerged.

Liverpool planning to go back in for Gordon

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool will set their sights on a summer move for the 23-year-old if Mo Salah were to leave Anfield amid unrelenting interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Newcastle aren’t out of the woods just yet regarding the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules and may be forced to sell some of their most lucrative playing assets if they miss out on qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Even though Gordon signed a new contract at St James’ Park as recently as October, Anfield chiefs remain determined to bring the former Everton winger back to Merseyside later this year, and the Magpies’ on-field fortunes in the meantime could have a significant say on the likelihood of a deal materialising.

Where would Gordon fit into the Liverpool line-up?

If Salah is to be lured to Saudi Arabia in the summer, logic would dictate that Liverpool’s pursuit of the Newcastle winger is with a view to taking the Egyptian’s place on the right flank.

The 23-year-old has played on that side for Eddie Howe’s team this season, although most of his appearances have been on the opposite wing, from which he’s scored all but one of his eight goals in the current campaign prior to this weekend’s action (Transfermarkt).

Gordon’s output has improved drastically since leaving Everton for Tyneside two years ago, with three times as many goals for his current side as he managed for the Toffees, and he’s also gained high-level European experience for club and country in the meantime.

Liverpool already have six senior forwards, so the England winger would be something of a luxury player in Arne Slot’s squad unless one or more of our current attackers were to depart in the summer.

The Reds were on the cusp of signing him a few months ago – will they finally get their man this time around? These latest reports would suggest that they’re quite determined to do so.