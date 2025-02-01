(Video) Ryan Gravenberch tied Bournemouth duo in knots with outrageous piece of skill

Image via @1947prod on X

What a difference a year makes for Ryan Gravenberch!

It was 12 months ago this weekend that the Liverpool midfielder was eviscerated by Jurgen Klopp for failing to track back in the lead-up to an Arsenal goal in a 3-1 defeat for the Reds, amid a season in which the Dutchman only started sporadically.

Fast forward to February 2025, and the 22-year-old has been a core reason for the Merseysiders occupying a nine-point lead in the Premier League tonight after a 2-0 victory away to Bournemouth.

Gravenberch pulls off audacious skill move

Gravenberch produced an outrageous piece of skill during the second half at the Vitality Stadium, tying a couple of Cherries players in metaphorical knots.

The Liverpool midfielder contested a duel with compatriot Justin Kluivert over by the touchline and dribbled past him, only to then be closed down by Tyler Adams.

Just when it looked lke the American would win possession, though, the Reds’ number 38 swivelled past him and sped away from the former Leeds player, who could only shunt sideways into Milos Kerkez.

Gravenberch was outstanding against Bournemouth

If one moment summed up the renaissance of Gravenberch over the past year, it’s this – to have the confidence and audacity to attempt that during a tense fixture against a team in flying form attests to how the 22-year-old must be feeling every time he steps onto a football pitch.

It typified a brilliant overall performance in which the Dutchman won nine duels, made seven tackles and four interceptions, completed 93% of his passes and one dribble, executed two key passes and lost the ball only four times from 67 touches (Sofascore).

The midfielder had a rare night off for the PSV Eindhoven game in midweek, and the benefits of that well-earned rest were clear to see as he rewarded Arne Slot with a tremendous display.

As for Kluivert and Adams, they probably won’t want to see Gravenberch again for some time after what he did to them during the second half this afternoon!

You can view the skill move from Gravenberch below, via @1947prod on X: