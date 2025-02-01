Player gets his wish: Liverpool confirm transfer news in official statement on Friday night

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Liverpool have confirmed that one of their players is on the move ahead of the January transfer window shutting on Monday.

There were a spate of loan departures from Anfield just before the deadline last summer, and another was announced by the club on Friday night.

Liverpool confirm Bajcetic loan move to Las Palmas

As per liverpoolfc.com, Stefan Bajcetic – whose temporary stint at Red Bull Salzburg was terminated on Thursday – has completed a loan move to Las Palmas for the remainder of this season, subject to international clearance.

James Pearce mentioned in The Athletic that the midfielder had been ‘increasingly keen’ to leave the Austrian club ever since the sacking of ex-Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders in December, and he ultimately opted for the LaLiga side over the possibility of joining FC Porto.

The 20-year-old wants to use this latest move to force his way into Arne Slot’s plans at Anfield once he returns to Merseyside in the summer for pre-season.

Bajcetic will get high-level exposure at Las Palmas

Although Liverpool were understood to have been satisfied with Bajcetic’s progression at Salzburg, the player himself wasn’t as content with how the move had been faring (The Athletic), with only eight starts across all competitions.

His last fleeting contribution for the Austrian side was a five-minute cameo off the bench towards the end of a 1-4 home drubbing by Atletico Madrid to round off a miserable Champions League campaign in which they lost seven of their eight matches (and he was ruled out by illness for the only game that they won).

It’s now almost two years since the midfielder started for the Reds against Real Madrid in that same competition; since then, his career has been a tale of injury woe and an abortive loan spell at the Red Bull Arena.

Hopefully Bajcetic’s luck will change with his move to Las Palmas, where he’ll have exposure to one of Europe’s top leagues and ideally get the regular game-time that he needs at this juncture of his career.

Diego Martínez’s side may be 15th in LaLiga but they’ve beaten two of Spain’s Champions League representatives this term (Girona and Barcelona), famously winning 2-1 at Camp Nou in late November, and they showed themselves to be a decent side when drawing at Anfield in pre-season.

Fingers crossed that the 20-year-old enjoys a prolonged run of starts with the Canary Islands club before returning to Liverpool in a few months’ time ready to have a crack at forcing his way into the Reds’ midfield.