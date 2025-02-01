‘Very few players can do that’ – BBC pundit wowed by ‘stunning’ moment from Liverpool wizard

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Liverpool have gotten February off to a perfect start with a 2-0 win away to a Bournemouth side who hadn’t tasted defeat in just over two months.

Just as he’s been so many times over the past seven-and-a-half years, Mo Salah was the Reds’ match-winner with both goals at the Vitality Stadium against a Cherries side who ensured that the three points were hard-earned for the visitors.

The Egyptian reached 20 Premier League goals for the season with a much-debated first-half penalty and doubled his tally for the day with a stupendous finish in the 75th minute, bending the ball around Milos Kerkez and into the far corner of Kepa Arrizabalaga’s net to seal the result.

Nevin hails ‘stunning’ finish from Salah

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Pat Nevin was in awe of the 32-year-old’s second goal of the afternoon, and indeed the Liverpool forward in general.

The former Chelsea winger gushed (16:38): “Mo Salah had very little space in the first half, but you only need to give Mo Salah half a yard. Very few players can do that – he is stunning.

“Salah’s scoring record has been amazing this season. It’s a nightmare to defend against that man.”

Liverpool indebted to Mo Salah’s brilliance

The manner in which Liverpool’s number 11 scored his 25th goal of the season in all competitions was simply majestic, making a difficult finish look astonishingly easy and duly moving into outright sixth place in the all-time Premier League scoring charts with 178 in the division.

On a day when the Reds were given a stern test by a fine Bournemouth side and enjoyed good fortune in some key moments, we’re once more indebted to Salah for coming up with something special to settle the result in our favour.

Ashley Williams described the finish as ‘effortless‘ on BBC’s Final Score, and that perfectly summed up the quality of the second goal from the Egyptian King.

How much longer we get to witness Salah conjuring such brilliance for Liverpool is the burning question, with his contract situation somehow still in the balance with just five months remaining on his existing terms.

Richard Hughes was in attendance at the Vitality Stadium today. Surely after witnessing this performance firsthand, the Reds’ sporting director will move heaven and earth to ensure that the 32-year-old doesn’t walk away on a free transfer in the summer…