What Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes was just spotted doing during Bournemouth game

(Pictures courtesy of LFCTV)

A couple of days ahead of the January transfer window deadline (on February 3), Liverpool fans will understandably be paying close attention to the movements of our recruitment team.

It would, of course, be a huge surprise to see the Merseysiders make any late push for a new signing following Arne Slot’s rather revealing comments on the matter in January.

“I know people sometimes question this because they haven’t seen us doing a lot in the transfer market in the summer and now in the winter as well. There’s a reason for that – because we’re happy with the squad,” the 46-year-old was quoted.

“But I do know we’re definitely working on strengthening in the summer.”

In fairness, the Dutchman does have a point – the Reds sit at the top of the table with a nine-point advantage on second-placed Arsenal (at the time of writing).

There’s always room for improvement, of course, as the former Feyenoord boss’ comments would appear to make clear ahead of the following summer window.

Only time will tell just how much reinvention this Liverpool side will require by that point.

Richard Hughes attends Vitality Stadium clash

Optus Sport commentators managed to spot the presence of our sporting director, Richard Hughes, at the Vitality Stadium at the weekend.

It’s entirely possible that the Scot was merely enjoying a return to his old stomping ground where he enjoyed considerable success.

On the flip side of the coin, we couldn’t begrudge the former Bournemouth technical director from attending the tie to cast his gaze on several reported Liverpool transfer targets, including Antoine Semenyo and Milos Kerkez.

It seems inevitable that we’ll be bolstering the left fullback position in the summer amid ongoing questions. Perhaps also the opposing flank should Trent Alexander-Arnold opt not to extend his terms (expiring this summer).

