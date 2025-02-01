‘Never a good sign…’ – Arne Slot issues worrying injury update on Trent after Liverpool win

Image via Sky Sports Premier League

Arne Slot has issued an update on Trent Alexander-Arnold after the Liverpool vice-captain went off injured in the 2-0 win at Bournemouth today.

A hugely satisfying result at the Vitality Stadium was tempered by the sight of the 26-year-old – who’d earlier been given an earful by Ibrahima Konate for a defensive lapse – limping off with an apparent thigh problem after 70 minutes of the match, with Conor Bradley coming on in his place.

Even with the Reds having five days before their next fixture, the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Tottenham, the England international could face a race against time to feature at Anfield on Thursday.

Slot issues Trent injury update

Speaking to Sky Sports after today’s match, Slot issued a tentative update on the injury that Trent sustained on the south coast.

The Liverpool head coach explained: “He asked me if he could come off and then he went down. He felt something.

“I can’t tell you exactly what it is because it is only now an hour after it happened but it is never a good sign if the player is asking for a substitution. I would be surprised if he plays on Thursday but let’s hope he is back as soon as possible.”

Slot won’t take any unnecessary risks with Trent

Trent has already been injured once this season, missing out on the November international break due to a hamstring problem, so he and Liverpool fans will be hoping that his latest issue isn’t a serious one.

As Slot says, for the 26-year-old to feel compelled to ask for his withdrawal would suggest that he could now face a spell on the sidelines, the length of which has yet to be determined.

Thankfully the Reds don’t play in the Premier League again for another 11 days, which might give the right-back a fighting chance of not missing any top-flight action.

If he misses out against Tottenham on Thursday, he surely won’t be risked for the FA Cup visit to Plymouth Argyle the following weekend even if he’d be fit enough to play some part, with Bradley now looking set to get the nod in those two fixtures.

Fingers crossed that Trent isn’t badly injured and that he can make it back for the Merseyside derby on Wednesday week.