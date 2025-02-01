Stephen Warnock hails Liverpool maestro as ‘one of the best’ after ‘important’ moment v Cherries

Image via Sky Sports News

Stephen Warnock heaped praise on one Liverpool player for an ‘important’ moment during the second half of this afternoon’s clash against Bournemouth.

The Reds led 1-0 at half-time thanks to a Mo Salah penalty which was hotly disputed by the home fans at the Vitality Stadium, although the visitors were under the cosh in the opening post-interval exchanges.

A neat interchange of passing from the Cherries in the 51st minute led to a chance for Antoine Semenyo, who looked poised to equalise but was thwarted by the onrushing Alisson Becker.

Warnock praises ‘important’ Alisson save

Speaking on Final Score for BBC Sport, Warnock praised the Liverpool goalkeeper for that vital save from the Ghanaian.

The former Reds defender said (16:14): “Bournemouth have started really well in the second half and that, for me, is why Alisson is one of the best goalkeepers in world football. He makes sure he can’t be nutmegged and makes the goal seem so much smaller. He is so important for Liverpool.”

Alisson comes good for Liverpool in their hour of need

Alisson’s world-class credentials are beyond question, although his performance figures since coming back from injury in December hadn’t been at his usual levels.

However, as he’s done so often in the past, he came good for Liverpool in their hour of need with that brilliant save from Semenyo amid a fast start to the second half for Bournemouth.

He timed his run to perfection, going early enough to narrow the angle for the Cherries attacker but not so early as to clatter into him and give away a penalty.

If the Reds are to go on and secure all three points, Alisson’s save in the 51st minute will be viewed with just as much importance as the goals from Salah, with the Reds goalkeeper preventing the home side from drawing level at a time when they were on the ascendancy.

Like Warnock says, the 32-year-old is quite simply one of the world’s best players in his position!