Everything Arne Slot said when asked if Liverpool would sign Milos Kerkez this summer

Liverpool already have a great squad but many have highlighted Milos Kerkez as one addition that could improve our team, in the coming transfer windows.

Asked whether the Hungarian was a player that the Reds would be looking at in the summer, Arne Slot said:

“I don’t think I have to talk about players that we are interested in, let alone a player from Bournemouth, who’s playing over here.

“He’s having a great season, as many, many, many other players here as well.

“And that shows you probably how good of a manager you have over here and what a great sports director you had over here and maybe still have.

“I don’t know how is the [current] one doing now, but he brought in very good players and this manager works with them in an incredible way because he brings the best out of every single player.

“Including the one you just mentioned, but I’m not talking about an individual. They are all bringing the best out of their game at the moment.”

It was a show of appreciation in the left back from our head coach, though far from an admission that the Reds are in the running for his signature imminently.

Milos Kerkez would be an interesting addition for Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano reported that we are ‘closely monitoring’ the progress of the 21-year-old and so it’s certainly worth keeping an eye on his performances for the rest of this season.

However, the defender certainly put a close to this story when he said: “I will not go to Liverpool. For everybody listening, I will not go to Liverpool”, though the hopeful among us may think that could just mean in this window.

There seems to be an appreciation from our head coach, a reported interest from the club but a reluctance from the player – at this stage.

The future of our left back position seems to be approaching a change but who and when – only time will tell.

