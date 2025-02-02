Arne Slot names two ‘quality individuals’ that handed Liverpool victory over Bournemouth

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Facing Bournemouth away was always going to be a tough match and Arne Slot was quick to credit the team but also two individuals within it.

Speaking with the press, our head coach said: “Like I said, if you want to win here against a team that is so competitive then you need a team performance and work-rate.

“That’s what we have and you need some quality individuals that make the difference for you and that goal of Mo was absolute quality and the saves Alisson made as well.

“But it was not only them, the way our centre-backs were defending again today was also impressive.

“So, team performance and work-rate was incredible. It’s the only way to have a chance for a result and then you need good individual performances and positive margins.

“Like I just explained with both offsides that were in our favour.”

It was a balanced response from the Dutchman but it’s no surprise to see that Alisson Becker and Mo Salah are the two men highlighted above others.

Mo Salah and Alisson Becker are two Liverpool greats

Caoimhin Kelleher highlighted that we can live without our No.1 with his amazing performances earlier in the campaign but that doesn’t mean that the Brazilian isn’t the best stopper in the world.

The 32-year-old showed on multiple occasions at the Vitality Stadium why he’s so important, including one reaction save late in the match.

It’s easy to understand why our Egyptian King was name checked after two vital finishes to maintain our hold on the top of the league.

That’s why Pat Nevin described his performance as ‘stunning’ against Adoni Iraola’s team and it’s hard to argue against this sentiment.

We’re lucky to have so many of our world class players and our goal scorer and goalkeeper are certainly two of the very best.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Alisson and Salah via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley