What Arne Slot & coaches were spotted doing on Liverpool bench yesterday speaks volumes

(Photos by Bryn Lennon & Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

We’ve long since run out of superlatives to describe the ongoing wonder that is Mo Salah – much as we suspect our fellow outlets have also!

The eighth wonder of the world tacked on another two goals to his burgeoning tally of goal contributions in 2024/25 (42 goals and assists in 33 games) with a superb display against Bournemouth.

A hard-fought three points at the Vitality Stadium left Liverpool with a comfortable, but potentially temporary, nine-point gap over title rivals Arsenal ahead of their hosting of Manchester City.

Dropping points at the Emirates Stadium could, one may dare suggest, be cataclysmic for the Gunners’ hopes of lifting a first Premier League title since 2003.

Keep your eyes peeled from 4:30pm onwards, Reds…

What did Arne Slot get up to on the bench?

On another day, the Cherries might have just as easily secured a double of equalisers to ensure a share of the spoils at the Vitality Stadium.

So, it’s no surprise that Arne Slot briefly ditched the mantle of sheer calmness to bask in the magnitude of Salah’s sensational lead-doubling goal in the second half.

The Dutchman was spotted roaring in a mixture of triumph and relief before embracing his Liverpool coaching staff in the technical area.

“Bournemouth had been pushing for an equaliser, Marcus Tavernier shooting against the inside of the post before Justin Kluivert wastefully shot over with the rebound,” Michael Emons reported for BBC Sport.

“Liverpool have been given a massive scare today and the way Arne Slot and the rest of the Liverpool coaching team celebrated shows just how difficult this has been.

“That’s 178 Premier League goals now for Salah, who moves sixth on his own in the list of goalscorers since the Premier League era. This is up there as one of his best goals.”

Who have Liverpool got next?

It’s a return to Carabao Cup action in the midweek, with a Thursday hosting of Tottenham in the second leg of our semi-final clash.

Spurs hold a one-goal advantage following our fruitless trip to London, but there’s every reason to hold out on hope of another Wembley final appearance with the Anfield crowd behind us.

