‘You just know…’ – Tim Howard makes Man City comparison after what he watched from Liverpool

Tim Howard has said that Arne Slot’s current Liverpool side share one quality with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City class of recent years.

The Reds stretched their lead at the Premier League summit to nine points on Saturday with a 2-0 win away to Bournemouth, who hadn’t lost in any competition since November, and they must now be considered strong favourites to lift the title in May.

The Merseysiders have been beaten just once in the top flight all season, and that was to Nottingham Forest nearly five months ago, with their remarkable consistency helping them to leave the chasing pack with plenty of ground to make up, and opposition managers proclaiming LFC as the world’s best club team currently.

Howard: Liverpool always ‘turn up’ and don’t look like losing

Speaking on NBC Sports after yesterday’s result, Howard praised Liverpool for the unfussy manner in which they ‘turn up’ in virtually every match and emerge victorious more often than not, similar to Man City over the past few seasons.

The former Everton and Manchester United goalkeeper said: “There hasn’t been much drama with Liverpool. They go about their business and get things done.”

He added: “They’re not built the same way as Man City has been, but we’ve seen City go through seasons and we just don’t think they’re gonna lose games. We just know they’re gonna turn up and give a performance.

“This Liverpool team under Slot, between now and the end of the season, you just know they’ll turn up and give you a performance, and they have… They never look panicked in any moment. They’re always in control.”

Not always smooth sailing, but Liverpool know how to get the job done

From watching the games throughout the season, there has been a bit more drama to Liverpool than Howard would have people believe – we’ve had quite a few instances of needing to come from behind to claim victory or, as against Brentford, having to wait until stoppage time for the decisive moment.

Where the ex-United States goalkeeper is 100% correct, though, is in stating that the Reds remain composed even when conceding first or appearing to be swimming against the tide.

The Brighton game in November was a classic example of how everything seemed to be going against us, including the clock, before two goals in as many minutes instigated a match-defining turnaround and saw Slot’s side pull a result out of the fire yet again.

We know all too well the frustration of watching Man City reel off win after win during the second half of a season, even on days where they’re performing nowhere near their best, and Liverpool now appear to have that trait of inevitability.

It’s soul-destroying for our title rivals but immensely satisfying for Reds supporters. There’s still plenty of time for the chasing pack to make us sweat, but right now LFC look largely unruffled in their pursuit of Premier League glory.