What Lewis Cook said after Cody Gakpo penalty incident should end all debate

Liverpool enjoyed another away victory as we beat Bournemouth but it may not have been possible if it wasn’t for the penalty awarded against Lewis Cook.

The 27-year-old clipped the heels of Cody Gakpo which led to him falling to the floor and a spot kick being rightfully given against the home side.

Despite Mike Dean stating that there was ‘definitely a clip’ on the Dutchman, many rivals supporters disagreed with the decision.

It’s caused great controversy with some suggestion there’s a conspiracy for us to win the Premier League, something which is equally as laughable as it is easy to guess which London club’s fanbase are peddling this story the most.

However, the comments made by the Cherries’ No.4 after the VAR decision for the penalty to stand may well end any possible debate once and for all.

With cameras focused on the former England Under-21 international, he could be seen saying: “Yeah, it was a foul.”

Lewis Cook knew that he had fouled Cody Gakpo

It feels like damning evidence that the former Leeds United midfielder knew very well that he connected with our forward and that the correct decision was given.

It’s testament to the honesty of our No.18 that he wouldn’t have given up the opportunity to try and score for the Reds, unless his feet were taken from under him.

Although there was no goal for the Dutchman on this visit to the Vitality Stadium, he proved how dangerous he is on our left wing in his current form.

Thankfully, Mo Salah was on hand to provide Arne Slot’s side the goals we needed to keep our place at the top of the Premier League.

