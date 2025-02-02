Keown: Liverpool have ‘best midfield’ in the league and one member was Gerrard-esque vs Bournemouth

Pictures via Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer

Liverpool are in fine form at the moment and sit top of the league, because of this Martin Keown wanted to praise one area of our team.

Speaking on Match of the Day, the 58-year-old said: “The midfield trio, I think they’ve been outstanding – the best midfield in the Premier League, so far.”

Before then adding about Ryan Gravenberch: “This fella is the most improved player in a Liverpool shirt, this is a Gerrard pass, Hollywood ball, a 30-yard raking pass to change the variations of the attack.”

It’s some praise for the Dutchman to be compared to the legendary captain of the Reds and it’s testament to how well he is performing at the moment.

Ryan Gravenberch has been the star of a brilliant Liverpool midfield

With Arne Slot confirming that our No.38 was asked to play a different role at the Vitality Stadium, it’s safe to say from this praise and the result – that it worked.

The 22-year-old produced several moments against Andoni Iraola’s side where he tied the opposition in knots with his dribbling and his passing was credited by the former Arsenal defender here too.

The former Bayern Munich man has been a revelation this season and looks like a totally different player to what we saw in the previous campaign.

That’s no slight on the player or Jurgen Klopp and if it wasn’t for the failed signing of Martin Zubimendi this likely wouldn’t have happened, though now we are reaping the rewards.

Long may this last and there’s sure to be more performances from our midfield that will wow pundits and supporters alike, in the coming weeks and months.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley