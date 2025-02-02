Micky van de Ven: fate bringing him and Slot together and ‘really would not mind playing next to Virgil’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have an amazing squad and it’s no surprise that many players around the would want to be part of it, seemingly including Micky van de Ven.

Speaking via The Express, the Dutch midfielder reflected on missed opportunities to have played under Arne Slot so far in his career: “Arne Slot wanted to sign me for AZ when he saw me play in the first season at Volendam. The club refused to sell me and I had to accept that they would not let me go…

“When he was at Feyenoord he tried to sign me, too, but by then I had already signed for Wolfsburg in Germany…

“Do I think I would be playing for Liverpool now if I would have joined Slot at Feyenoord? That would have been some kind of fate…

“Slot is doing really well. Liverpool is now a fantastic team and he is showing again what a brilliant coach he is…

“Every player who has worked under Slot, will tell you great things about him. In the few talks I had with him at the time, I got a great feeling about his managerial style, his coaching and his ideas in football.

“He really, really sees the game well.”

After praising our head coach, the defender then added: “I really would not mind playing next to Virgil in defence. He is such a fabulous defender and doing great at Liverpool.”

It seems like some strange comments for a player of another team to make, especially one that is about to play us in a Carabao Cup semi final this week.

Micky van de Ven seems to be open to a Liverpool move

If you were a Tottenham fan, it wouldn’t be the best report to read and they may start to worry about the future of a shining light in what has been a poor season thus far.

With our captain reportedly trying to sell his countryman a move to Anfield this summer, it seems that all parties in this move are interested.

The reason we didn’t complete a deal though was that Spurs moved quicker and now it would take a premium price to lure him out of London.

The 23-year-old has produced some seriously impressive numbers on several occasions in this campaign and would be a strong addition.

With Joe Gomez and Ibou Konate’s fitness, Jarell Quansah’s form and our No.4’s contract situation, we know that this is an area we could improve.

That may add more frustration as to why we couldn’t sort this in the summer but it seems that a very capable player is willing to become a red, there’s just a lot of moving parts that will need to align for this to improbably happen.

