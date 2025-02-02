BBC pundit noticed something ‘weird’ about Mo Salah during Bournemouth game y’day

(Photos by Clive Rose & Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

There’s something about a slightly gritty, hard-fought win at a difficult away ground.

Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth side more than deserved to leave the Vitality Stadium with their heads held high, despite the 2-0 defeat at home to a ruthless Liverpool outfit.

The Merseysiders took home the lion’s share of the spoils, thanks in no small part to some incisiveness in the box, with Mo Salah picking up another two goals on the road.

His second was a real treat too, with the 32-year-old picking up Curtis Jones’ well-time pass into the edge of the 18-yard box before curling past Kepa Arrizabalaga into the far left of the net. Even Arne Slot, ever the picture of calm on the sidelines, could appreciate just how big a moment this was in the context of the title race.

Exquisite from Salah for his second ✨ #BOULIV pic.twitter.com/WP2FtZH1oE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 1, 2025

There is just no shortage of potential “title-winning moments” to look back on so far for the Reds in 2024/25, is there?

Mo Salah continued ludicrous goalscoring form

Intriguingly, Ashley Williams felt that our No.11 ‘didn’t look that confident’ just before pounding his spot-kick past the Bournemouth No.1.

By the time the former Chelsea shotstopper had leapt, the ball was already in the back of the net!

“Salah didn’t look that confident, weirdly,” the Welshman spoke on BBC Sport’s Final Score show.

“What a penalty though. He just smashes it into the corner.”

That, including his later effort from open play, takes Salah’s tally of Premier League goals up to 21 in 23 games. Is it time for the rest of the league to give up yet and accept the inevitable?

Salah from the spot for his 2️⃣0️⃣th #PL goal of the season 👏 #BOULIV pic.twitter.com/S6fyAYvZse — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 1, 2025

Why Liverpool can’t afford to let Salah go this summer

We know Mo Salah’s going to turn 33 this summer, we know there will come an inevitable dip in performance levels that will leave us fondly reminiscing of seasons gone by.

But how on earth can you justify parting ways with this iteration of the Egyptian King?

His contract is still set to expire in the summer – mind, no further progress has been made with Trent Alexander-Arnold or Virgil van Dijk’s terms – but on current form, it would seem insane not to intervene.

Are we really going to allow another top European side, or the Saudi top-flight, to enjoy the No.11’s final best years in football? Really?

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile